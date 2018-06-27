Compensate torture victims, State urged

Wangui Githugo @Wango_G

Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU) has urged the government to expedite compensation of victims of state torture, citing limited psychosocial system for the casualties.

Speaking yesterday at a Nairobi hotel during the International Day in support of torture victims, IMLU Executive Director Peter Kiama called on Interior Ministry, Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) and Office of the Attorney General to look urgently into the matter.

According to Kiama, 40 torture survivors and their families supported by the unit are yet to be compensated an unspecified amount by the government, with some having waited for almost two decades.

“For the past 10 years, we have supported more than 50 victims of torture but of those, only 10 have been fully compensated a total of Sh27 million. The courts have, however, ruled that the rest be compensated but it has taken longer than expected,” said Kiama.

He said the unit is currently having trouble supporting the psychosocial needs of the victims and their families who have been forced to hire lawyers for years without success.

Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNHCR) advisor Charles Kigotho on the other hand, said there is need to upgrade the investigations and documentation systems to solve cases. Kigotho said some of the victims are now living with disabilities and have incurred medical costs that have affected financial capabilities of their families.

“It is a very tedious journey in being able to solve cases satisfactorily, especially when the victim has been disabled. It is a human right to be compensated and for it to be done timely,” said Kigotho.