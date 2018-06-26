COUNTIESNEWSPeople Daily

Government embarks on survey to assess HIV prevalence in counties

People Daily June 26, 2018
2,456 Less than a minute
World Aids Day focuses on youth . Photo/File

The National government has embarked on a HIV/Aids burden survey in counties with a view to detecting whether resources injected on the programme has suppressed viral load or strategies needs to be adopted to fight it.

Kenya Population based HIV-Impact Assessments (Kephia) programme co-ordinator Caren Ayieko said the study scheduled to start immediately will use a new digital diagnosis machines to provide data on HIV prevalence and incidence among Kenyan populations.

 Speaking during the launch in Siaya town, Ayieko said the survey was long overdue because the last one was conducted in 1958 — some 63 years ago.

She said the survey will provide a reference point for future treatment of risk groups, adding that it will also enable them to give each county accurate data on HIV prevalence as opposed to previous data that was not only lumped together but also pegged on mathematics, approximations, triangulations data estimations based on data received from smaller surveys from health facilities.

Show More

Related Articles

June 27, 2018
2,434

Will multi-agency team recover looted billions?

June 27, 2018
3,093

Keep tears out of the office

June 27, 2018
2,436

Lifestyle audit call splits Jubilee

June 27, 2018
2,440

Auditor questions Sh4.3b payment for stalled project

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker