Construction of Sh63b dams set to kick off.

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

It is all systems go as a regional authority embarks on the construction of two multi-billion-shilling dams in North Rift region.

This is after issues, which had delayed the construction of Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams in Elgeyo Marakwet county for two years, were ironed out between Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) and the affected families whose land will be taken to pave way for the projects.

Authority managing director David Kimosop said construction work on the two dams, which are part of Jubilee government’s flagship projects, has already commenced on the ground.

Addressing the media in Eldoret, Kimosop said the affected 800 families have agreed to vacate their land to pave way for the process of implementing the multi-purpose water dams along the Kerio Valley.

He said the families have softened their hard-line stance after the agency undertook more than 27 public education meetings in the region to make them understand the importance of the projects.

The MD said the implementing agency resolved to seek dialogue with the affected families with a view to reaching a consensus in an amicable manner devoid of wrangles to save the two projects from stalling.

He said they have purchased land for some of the displaced families in Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu and part of Elgeyo Marakwet counties.