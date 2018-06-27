CS orders closure of kiosks near schools

The government has intensified its war against drugs by directing all illegal kiosks near schools closed down. Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i in a speech read on his behalf by the Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick ole Ntutu said the government is committed to ending illicit drugs business in the country.

He directed that kiosks located within 300 metres from learning institutions be moved away to ensure they are not used as conduit for drugs.

“We have directed that no shops should be located near learning institutions, this has contributed to students colluding with shopkeepers to traffic drugs in schools,” said Matiang’i.

The CS said the government has already sealed off all porous borders warning that drug barons will face full force of the law and called on relevant state agencies to up their game in ending the menace.

“Drug lords have no room in this country; we are committed as a country to arrest the problem once and for all because all borders which would have been used as entry points have been sealed,” said Ntutu while addressing the public during the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) has raised the red flag over the continued rise of drugs and alcohol abuse among high school students.

Nacada chairman Julius Githira said despite extensive campaigns against the vice by the antinarcotics agencies, drug abuse is still on the rise with recent survey indicating a 23.7 per cent rise in number of students abusing drugs in schools.

He said according to the 2017 survey, 162,863 underage students are abusing drugs. Alcohol and bhang are the most abused.

“It’s a wake-up call for parents to engage into conversations with their children, as Nacada, we have changed tact and the new focus is shifting to schools and grassroots advocacy,” said Githira.