Matiang’i directs all shops near learning institutions closed

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has ordered the closure of all business structures located near learning institutions or moved away to ensure they are not used as conduits for supplying drugs.

In a speech read by the Chief Administrative Secretary Steven ole Ntutu during the international day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, Matiang’i said the government has already sealed off all porous boarders warning that drug barons will face full force of the law.

NACADA Chairman Julius Githira said despite extensive campaigns against the vice by the anti narcotics agencies, drug abuse is still on the rise with a recent survey indicating a 23.7 percent rise in the number of students abusing drugs in schools.