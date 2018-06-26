Retail outlets to pay a fee for charges on carrier shopping bags

The Nairobi county government Tuesday unveiled its revenue and expenditure estimates for the financial year 2018/19.

Under the proposals tabled by acting county Finance Executive, Charles Kerich, the county government has set its priorities on delivering on the provision of quality infrastructure, affordable housing and healthcare among other issues.

Among other revenue raising measures, the county government has proposed the introduction of a fee for supermarkets and other retail outlets charging shoppers for carrier shopping bags.

Shopping malls,supermarkets and hospitals who charge a fee on their private parking will also be required to pay a fee to the county government while a kshs. 25 levy charged on mama mbogas has now been abolished.