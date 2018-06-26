K24 TvNATIONALNEWS

Son hacks father to death over a 4kg of beans in Trans Nzoia

A 23-year-old  man on Tuesday hacked his 65- year- old father to death following a disagreement over four kilograms of beans at Imani village ,Kiminini- Trans Nzoia County.
Samuel Mulongo is said to have attacked the late Stephen Masinde using a matchete and inflicted several injuries on his head and face.
According to the victim’s daughter Prisca Simiyu, her brother picked up a quarrel with their father on why he was selling the beans before hacking him to death.
Police in Kiminini have launched a man hunt for the suspect who went into hiding after committing the crime.

