Translocation of Rhinos

The translocation of 14 Rhinos from the Nairobi and Lake Nakuru National Parks to Tsavo East National Park kicked-off Tuesday morning.

The exercise which will be conducted over the next three weeks is aimed at reducing the population of the animals in the two wildlife sanctuaries where their numbers have multiplied over the years.

The World Wildlife Fund-WWF has provided two Four Wheel drive vehicles,three motorcycles and several night vision surveillance cameras among other equipment to monitor the movement of the animals and protect them against poachers in their new sanctuary.

As of December 2017, Kenya had 745 black rhinos and 500 White Rhinos.