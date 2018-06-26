Sports

Blow for Gor as key striker Kagere moves to Simba

People Daily June 26, 2018
Tanzania giants Simba SC have completed the signing of veteran Rwandese striker Meddie Kagere from local league champions Gor Mahia on a two-year deal.

The move is a major blow to K’Ogalo who are still in the Confederation Cup competition and are also seeking to successfully defend the local league title, since he was their top scorer with eight goals in the league.

Speaking to People Sports, Simba president Salim Abdallah showered praises to the striker and vowed to sign more influential players to help them successfully defend their league title when the competition begin in August. “Kagere is a renown striker both at club level and at international level.

What he brings to Simba is priceless,”said Abdallah. Sources at Gor Mahia claim that Kagere whose contract at the club had ended at the beginning of the month, lied to the officials that he was traveling to Kigali, Rwanda to renew his passport, just to pop-up in Dar Salaam and join Simba.

Simba is believed to have offered the Rwandese striker a salary of Sh500,000 (5,000 dollars), which is more than three-times what he was earning at Gor Mahia.

