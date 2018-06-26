Fracas in Murang’a Assembly over report

Chaos ensued at the Murang’a County Assembly on Monday morning as members engaged in fist fights and traded insults over tabling of the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP) report.

Finance committee chair Kiiru Mbembe had refused to table the report in the Assembly, saying the Finance executive “refused to give his input over the paper”.

He alleged that some of the signatures appended on the report were fake. The Finance committee members, however, accused Mbembe of planning to sabotage tabling of the report for “his personal interests”.

The confrontation was sparked by claims by one of the MCAs that money had changed hands and that some of the Ward Reps had pocketed Sh42,000 each to support the report. Stanley Mwangi claimed the group of MCAs was taken to Mombasa by the executive for a retreat where they were given the alleged amount of money.

This did not go down well with some members who demanded that Mwangi withdraws the statement and apologise.

The Speaker had a rough time quelling the violence and later halted presentation of the report until the committee gets a consensus on the same.