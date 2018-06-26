I’m ‘only answerable’ to President and Kenyans

Evans Nyakundi and Dpps @PeopleDailyKe

Deputy President William Ruto has told off those opposed to his development tours across the country, saying he is executing his constitutional mandate and as assigned by the President.

Addressing wananchi at Rigoma market after commissioning a Sh430 million Keroka Water Project in Nyamira county yesterday, Ruto said the government will continue with the implementation of its Big Four agenda despite opposition from some quarters.

“I will continue with my development tours across the country and if some people are uncomfortable, they will continue feeling so because I am not going to stop,” he said, adding that no one will dictate the Jubilee agenda outside what is documented in its manifesto.

“I don’t need anybody’s permission to engage the people on matters of development. I am the principal assistant to the President, who has given me permission to work for Kenyans. Why are some people to question me on this?” he asked.

“I am the Deputy President and I have been given a job by Kenyans and will not seek permission from those opposing my tours,” he added.

Ruto also commissioned phase two and three of the electricity’s last mile project and revival of a building at the Keroka hospital as part of the country’s infrastructural development.

Asking Kenyans to demand accountability from their leaders, Ruto said those elected should work to deliver on their campaign pledges instead of engaging in activities that have no direct positive impact on the lives of the people.

Present were Cabinet secretary Simon Chelugui (Water and Sanitation), MPs Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Jerusha Momanyi (Women’s Rep, Nyamira) and deputy governors Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira), Joash Maangi (Kisii) and former MP Walter Nyambati.

He said it was time leaders put aside their political differences and took a common stand in addressing challenges facing Kenyans.

“As leaders, we must deliver on the promises we made to Kenyans during the last election. We will be judged by our actions,” said Ruto.