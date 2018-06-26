Flower growers to get new varieties in Naivasha

Kenyan farmers growing the novelties range of flowers (special brands) have a reason to smile following opening of a new show house by a French flower breeder George Delbarb.

The firm will use the facility, which is based at the Oserian Development Company’s new flower park dubbed Two Lakes in Naivasha, to avail flower exporters in Kenya and the region with the new varieties in the novelties range.

Delbard plans to bring new varieties closer to the customers. “We are pleased to welcome Delbard our newest tenant to the flower Park as they set up their East African show house,” said Robert Ward, Two Lakes Managing Director.

Speaking during the signing agreement Delbard Chairman, Arnold Delbard said the location and the incentives which the park is providing has been the main attraction to Naivasha. The region is the hub of flower business in Kenya, therefore a convenient location for customers to see our varieties.

Delbard is the second flower breeder to sign up space at the park after Netherlands-based Select Breeding Company. Oserian Two Lakes covers approximately 20,000 hectares in a diversification plan that will include residential estates, commercial and industrial parks, agro processing factories, hotels, leisure parks and wildlife sanctuary, among other amenities. Once complete, it will create 20,000 jobs.