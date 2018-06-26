Team set up to contain fall army worms spread

Wahinya Henry @PeopleDailyKe

A special team has been set up by Agriculture and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to come up with the best way to contain continued invasions of the deadly fall army worms.

The Multi-Institutional Technical Team (MITT) comprises experts drawn from public and private sector and is tasked with the responsibility to strategise on appropriate technical responses to safeguard the country.

“Fall army worm poses a great threat to food security, incomes and livelihoods in the country. It requires effective, concerted efforts for sustainable management by all stakeholders,” said Kiunjuri.

He said food security is also threatened by changing climatic conditions which have occasioned the emergence of pests and diseases. Kiunjuri was speaking at a forum held at the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (Kephis) ofices in Nairobi.

The meeting brought together various experts and actors in the agricultural sector to discuss the pest which has invaded more than half the 47 counties.

Through the MITT, surveillance efforts will be intensified apart from sensitisation and demonstration on application of pesticides products that have been registered for control of fall army worms in other countries.

Fall army worm is a migratory pest native to North and South America first reported in September 2016 in the West Africa region. It has since spread to almost all the sub-Saharan countries where it is causing severe damage, especially in maize fields and on more than 80 other plants.

In Kenya, the pest was first reported in Trans Nzoia county in March 2017 and by the end of last year had spread to 42 counties including the major maize-production areas of Rift Valley and Western regions.