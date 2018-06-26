Brookside, KAHC ink Sh4m deal

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Brookside Dairy has signed a Sh4 million deal with Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) to support its activities for the next three years.

Brookside’s Group Chief Operating Officer, Faiz Taib, said the dairy firm would provide support to the association and sponsor its annual symposium over the period.

He said that Brookside would donate Sh1 million in cash each year and provide another Sh1 million in kind to support KAHC’s promotional activities.

Taib lauded KAHC for bringing together key players in the hospitality industry in growing the tourism sector.

“As the market leader in the dairy industry, we are delighted to play a role in the development of the hospitality industry through provision of products that guarantee quality to our diverse customers, besides being readily available in all corners of our country,” Taib said during KAHC’s national symposium at a Mombasa hotel yesterday.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, who officially opened the symposium, encouraged international brands to spread out to other parts of the country beyond Nairobi.

He said sector players must encourage the spirit of co-operation instead of engaging in cut-throat competition with one another.

Mike Macharia, KAHC chief executive officer, thanked Brookside for the support, saying the organisation was harnessing efforts of players both in the public and private sectors to grow the country’s tourism potential.