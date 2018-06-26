Outdated courses, high tuition fees render thousands jobless

James Momanyi @jamomanyi

Opinion is divided on why Kenya and indeed most developing countries are still experiencing high unemployment rates despite the fact that thousands of youths are annually graduating from technical and vocational institutions while others are gaining skills through apprenticeship but are not able to hack it in the formal job market.

According to Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) education chair Mutheu Kasanga, the biggest problem is what colleges are training is different from what the industry needs. Most courses are outdated and are not market-driven.

“There is no syllabus for most artisan courses in the Jua Kali sector and apprentices merely learn on the job and are fine-tuned later. This means we lack master craftsmen,” she says.

“But the biggest challenge has been the mismatch between the skills students attain and what the market needs. That is why most companies like Toyota Kenya, Simba Colt and General Motors have decided to open academies to retrain the students they recruit from colleges.”

She attributes this to the fact that most tertiary colleges are not affordable for many Kenyans, the reason public TVET institutions are largely half-empty.

“Research has shown that studying a diploma in engineering in a government college for example is more expensive that doing an equivalent degree. The government is partly to blame because it is not a major employer of the TVET graduates hence it has no incentive to change the training,” she says.

Nevertheless, the KEPSA education chair pointed out that that the private sector is currently engaged in advocacy activities aimed at driving the government to embrace reforms.

“We have succeeded in a number of issues like removing the requirements that in the past obligated TVET tutors to be Teachers Service Commission teachers. Nowadays colleges can recruit professionals through the Public Service Commission and also piloted a successful internship programme under the Kenya Youth Empowerment Project that benefitted over 20,000 graduates in the past two years.”

The government and the World Bank have scaled the programme to Kenya Youth Employment and Opportunities Project (KYEOP) to offer training and job opportunities to youths out of school.

But according to Teeluck Bhuwanee, Unesco education coordinator, Nairobi office, one of the mismatches between the training offered and available labour in developing countries comes from the failure to link the formal sector with the informal TVET sector. While the larger workforce is not in the formal sector most governments focus their efforts primarily on the formal institutions.

“More TVET work takes place in the informal sector, which is not targeted as a workforce, and most of the time authorities ignore training those in the informal sector,” he told People Daily.

“Governments should come up with a system to support training in the informal sector, evaluate the many years spent by individuals in that sector and give it value so that these people can be brought to the mainstream and their experience recognised,” he said.

According to Bhuwanee, governments should embrace a number of models that will allow people in the informal sector to learn and acquire the prerequisite qualifications and certification that can enable them to join the formal sector.

Some of these models include Accelerated Learning Programmes, which focuses on completing learning in a shorter period of time which is practised in many countries such as Brazil, Burundi, Cambodia, Ghana, Honduras, Liberia, Malawi, Sierra Leone and Tanzania.

Other models include Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning, Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition of Prior Learning which have been used in other countries, including his own native country, Mauritius.