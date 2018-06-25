English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Catholic church says Father Ogalo broke the Priestly canon of discipline
The catholic church has clarified that a Migori based priest who was suspended for rapping in church was relieved of his pastoral duties for breaking the canon of discipline while conducting mass.
According to Homa Bay diocese Bishop Philip Anyolo,though father Paul Ouma Ogalo’s act may seem normal,the Canon law requires priests to refrain from unbecoming and foreign conduct that contravenes the doctrines of priesthood.