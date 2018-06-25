English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Catholic church says Father Ogalo broke the Priestly canon of discipline

K24 Tv June 25, 2018
2,549 Less than a minute

The catholic church has clarified that a Migori based priest  who was suspended for rapping in church was relieved of his pastoral duties  for breaking  the canon of discipline while conducting mass.
According to Homa Bay diocese Bishop Philip Anyolo,though father Paul Ouma Ogalo’s act may seem normal,the Canon law requires priests to refrain from unbecoming and foreign conduct that contravenes the doctrines of priesthood.

Also read:   KNUT issues 7-day ultimatum to TSC to re-instate annual salary increments

Show More

Related Articles

June 26, 2018
2,728

MCAs approve Sh100m for Waiguru house amid outcry

June 26, 2018
2,603

I’m ‘only answerable’ to President and Kenyans

June 26, 2018
2,440

Bemba likely to get diplomatic passport after acquittal by ICC

June 26, 2018
2,521

Kemsa wins Sh3b disputed plot case

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker