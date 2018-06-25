English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Cabinet Secretaries trade accusations over Sugar imports

K24 Tv June 25, 2018
Mr. Festus Mwangi Kiunjuri , CS, Ministry of Devolution and Planning
Waziri wa kilimo Mwangi Kiunjuri

Three cabinet secretaries were trading blame even amid revelations that the country may have imported excess sugar beyond the required quantities after president Uhuru Kenyatta issued an executive order allowing duty free sugar imports at the height of last year’s biting drought.
Speaking during a joint sitting of the parliamentary trade and agriculture committees,agriculture cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri blamed the treasury for failing to specify the amounts and types of sugar required, a loophole that was exploited by traders to flood the market with sugar.

