DP Ruto: I don’t require permission from the opposition to engage Kenyans

June 25, 2018
Vice president of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto. Photo/Courtesy

Deputy president William Ruto has told off opposition leader Raila Odinga to stop dictating his agenda  saying he is  simply executing  his constitutional duties in the ongoing development tours.
Ruto  who was in Nyamira county  to commission the 430 million  shilling Keroka water project  said he will not seek permission from the opposition to engage Kenyans on development having been given the mandate by Kenyans in last year’s poll.

