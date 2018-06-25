English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
DP Ruto: I don’t require permission from the opposition to engage Kenyans
Deputy president William Ruto has told off opposition leader Raila Odinga to stop dictating his agenda saying he is simply executing his constitutional duties in the ongoing development tours.
Ruto who was in Nyamira county to commission the 430 million shilling Keroka water project said he will not seek permission from the opposition to engage Kenyans on development having been given the mandate by Kenyans in last year’s poll.