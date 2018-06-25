Bungoma Wheelbarrow Scandal : 7 suspects handed a 3- 4 jail term

Seven former employees of the Bungoma county government have been handed terms ranging between 3 to four years over the controversial purchase of carcinogenic wheelbarrows three years ago.

The seven who included former county secretary John Juma Matsanza and his six co-accused were ordered to pay fines of between 800, 000 and 600, 000 shs failure to which they will be sent to jail.

In Nairobi,Nakuru town West MP Samuel Arama and his lawyer Kennedy Onkoba have been remanded in custody after being arraigned in a Nairobi court over land fraud charges.