Banks tighten rules on large cash transactions

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) has introduced new rules on over-the-counter cash transactions intended to bolster regulations commercial banks use in a bid to curb corruption.

Habil Olaka, KBA chief executive officer, said following a meeting held by the association’s governing council, all cash transactions from Sh1 million will now be approved by managers serving in various capacities in their respective banks.

“The limits are to be interpreted as daily limits and not per transaction,” he said in a statement yesterday. He said all cash withdrawals between Sh1 million and Sh10 million will now be approved by the bank manager.

However, withdrawals above Sh10 million but not more than Sh20 million will be approved by the regional branch manager or senior manager.

Olaka also said all cash transactions above Sh20 million or equivalent will henceforth be approved by the head of branch banking or director.

The move comes after it was discovered that despite the guidelines related to cash transactions of more than Sh1 million and above which require the banks to take information from any deposit and withdrawal transactions, the guidelines are not observed.

The regulations related to the cash transactions include the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2009, Prudential Guidelines issued by Central Bank of Kenya on Proceeds of Crime and Money Laundering (Prevention) and Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Central Bank of Kenya guidelines on handling of cash transaction above Sh1 million over-the-counter.

According to the regulations, the banks are required to ask the depositors and those who intend to withdraw the source of funds (with supporting evidence), what he or she is going to do with the funds, why Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) cannot be used and the ID or Passport copies of the person conducting the business.

Following the new guidelines, customers will also have to give copies of their identity cards to banks as well as copies of IDs of all the people who will receive the huge amount of money being withdrawn.

The regulation also requires that the ID or Passport copies of all payees or beneficiaries be included during the transaction. Olaka said these guidelines will be applied alongside the existing Central Bank Prudential Guidelines and provisions of the Proceeds of Crime and Money Laundering regulations.