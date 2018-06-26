Saccos up in arms over proposed law

Musa Radoli and Derek Otieno @PeopleDailyKe

A storm is brewing in the multi-billion shilling co-operative sector over the proposed amendments to the existing regulations that may allow “strangers” to ride on the movement.

Several leading savings and co-operative societies (saccos) have rejected the amendments, saying the changes have the potential of breaking the spirit and tenets of the movement.

They said Ministry of Trade, Industry and Co-operatives, the regulatory authority, SASRA, Kenya Union of savings and Credit Co-operatives (Kuscco), Cooperative Alliance of Kenya, individual saccos and other stakeholders were not involved in crafting of the Bill.

“Since we were not involved this proposal must be declared null and void,” leaders of the Saccos led by the giant Afya Sacco’s chairman Vitalis Lukiri said of the Sacco Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2018 that seeks to amend Sacco Societies Act, 2008.

The other leaders were Mwalimu Sacco’s chairperson, Teresa Mutegi, Stima Sacco’s chairman Ken Tarus, Kenya Police Sacco’s chairman David Mutegwa, Harambee Sacco’s chairman Macloud Malonza and Ukulima Sacco’s Phillip Cherono.

Hazina Sacco, one of the biggest in the country, also joined the fray describing the bill as ‘simply bad’. Francis Muthee, a public relations officer, said the bill was not well- thought-out.

“As one of the biggest saccos in the country, we feel that the whole bill should be withdrawn and re-introduced in Parliament by the government. It is simply not good for the co-operative movement. It will hurt many in the long run,” he said as he distanced himself from the bill. Moses Munyi, a member of Harambee Sacco, said the changes if approved would kill the many revived co-operatives in the country.

Uasin Gishu Governor also weighed in on the matter at a meeting with co-operative officials in Eldoret. Jackson Mandago directed his government’s department of co-operatives in conjunction with the legal department to draft a petition to Parliament to have the proposed amendment quashed to give room for stakeholders to be involved in drafting the right bill.

The governor explained reasons of his rejection, saying that as the amendment ought to have been subjected to public participation before being introduced in Parliament.“Co-operatives is a devolved function and by law, it should have gone to the Senate as a protector of devolution,” Mandago said last week.

He added that the Council of Governors should have been involved in drafting the amendment bill as they are the major stakeholders in devolution and by extension the running and affairs of co-operatives.

“I sit in the Agriculture and Co-operatives Committee in the council but I can tell you this never came to our committee for discussion,” Mandago said.

According to Industry leaders the most contentious part of the bill is the proposed introduction of a new section which deals with the establishment of a Special Fund (Co-operative Investment Fund) whose sole source are monies to be contributed by individuals classified as “Social Impact members”.

The purpose of the fund, according to the bill says, is “to extend credit to eligible persons to invest in start-ups and early stage financing of their ventures”, and for remunerating the special fund trustee.

Social impact members, however, join outside the normal requirements of being a registered member, buying minimum shares and also making contributions but will rank equal with other members in respect to voting rights.

“To sneak in members who do not own shares to have the same amount of voting power, even though it’s related to issues only about them, is to dilute the economic democracy of these institutions – registered members, strictly, deciding on the policy of the institution,” they said.

Lukiri questioned the rationale and criteria used to come up with “social impact membership” to the co-operative movement and what exactly is meant by these phraseology and whose interest were such membership going to serve.

“Where are these mysterious strangers coming from? Creating a law that is not sitting well for a noble movement that is contributing more than 40 per cent of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) he said, adding: Who are these “social impact” fellas and where are they coming from? Why have they failed to create their own saccos with their money?”

Mutegi said it was clear that somebody was playing mischief to introduce “mercenaries” into the co-operative movement through the back door by legalising their entry through the proposed amendments to the co-operatives law. Kuscco Managing Director George Ototo, on his part, promised all-out war to make sure the proposed changes do not go through.

“We are going to fight them tooth and nail. We are going to defend by all means the interests of the movement. We will not let any outsider come to wreck the movement,” he said. Ototo said that if the bill is passed into law in its current state, then the umbrella body for saccos will go to court, adding that they believe the court will rule in the movement’s favour.