MCAs approve Sh100m for Waiguru house amid outcry

Plans are underway by Kirinyaga County Government to construct a Sh100 million residence for Governor Anne Waiguru this financial year.

The move to construct an official residence for the governor is contained in the 2018/19 budget which was approved by the County Assembly, with the executive being allocated funds to carry out the works.

Currently, the governor has no official residence and operates from her home in Nairobi.

Former governor Joseph Ndathi also used to operate from his rural home in Kianyaga and the budget committee has now said the governor must have official residence.

But the matter has ignited an uproar from residents who are questioning the county government’s priorities.

Some of the residents interviewed said allocating Sh100 million for residence was a waste of funds considering there are many pressing issues in the county.

A tea farmer, Naftaly Mathenge, questioned the rationale of the county spending such an amount to accommodate the governor and asked the Assembly to reallocate the funds to important programmes.

He said, for instance, roads are in poor condition, hospitals have no drugs and many villages are yet to get clean drinking water which he proposed as some of the key projects for the county as opposed to constructing a residence.

The Assembly has also approved Sh50 million for car loans and mortgage for MCAs and Sh200 million for a similar cause for members of the Executive.

The county has also allocated Sh100 million to pay pending bills which currently stand to more than Sh500 million.

In a budget presented to the Assembly by budget committee chairman David Mathenge the House directed Finance executive to submit a detailed report on pending bills/creditors that were cleared through audit to be paid with this allocation.