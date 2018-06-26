Banks can help enhance blue, green economies

Victor Bwire

The role of the banking sector in Kenya is increasingly being sought to support government efforts to implement the green and blue economies concept to escalate the achievement of sustainable development as required under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Despite making huge profits and being the engine of development through provision of financial services, banks have been silent and non-commital on developing products that support the growth of the green and blue economy. Yet the government seems unable to engage with development financiers or find ways to enforce implementation of the much hyped strategies to protect the environment.

The government continues to send out mixed signals, and sometimes undetermined the momentum on realising its intentions, outside the hype that come during the launch of such national programmes.

While the enactment of the Climate Change Act and the Fisheries Management and Development Act ought to have paved way for the implementation of an economic growth path and development model that ensures that natural assets are exploited responsibly, the reluctance to include some of the requirements of the Acts in the Public-Private Partnerships, loaning agreements and strong demands on investors have proved a challenge.

The green economy requires that we ensure resources are used in a manner sustainable for future generations. A relative concept of the blue economy requires sustainable use of marine resources.

Kenya’s Green Growth Strategy recognises vital building blocks should promote economic efficiency, low carbon development, invest in natural capital and ecosystem services and efficient markets that internalise social and environmental costs.

Other blocks include transport, and water infrastructure, environmentally-friendly housing and equitable access and governance of natural resources.

Even where regulations such as the housing code developed by the government requires that architectural and building plans ensure environmental protection in terms of materials used, a number of these loaning facilities to support infrastructural developments never respect such regulations.

While government from the onset showed commitment to enhancing the green and blue economy, it was surprising it inserted a vague provision on Kenya’s intention to use Coal energy in the Green Economy Strategy and Implementation Plan (GESIP) 2016-2030 contrary to global best practices. Countries such as Germany have completely adopted use of renewable energy sources as a commitment to the green growth strategy.

The banking sector, as a priority should support government efforts in the achievement of the SDGs, especially by offering incentives in the form of lower interest rates to developers of green growth-compliant projects.

Banks should be responsive to funding and supporting innovative ideas that will help Kenya realise its ambition to pursue an economic growth and development model that ensures that natural assets are exploited responsibly. It’s only the Kenya Commercial Bank that is currently actively supporting innovations that seem relevant to the move towards a green economy.

Banks provide the bulk of the resources for construction of mega infrastructural projects—buildings, railways, roads, and dams—yet they rarely care to ask the impact of the projects on the environment. They have not included environmental Impact Assessments as part of the requirements for supporting some projects, including those that are a threat to other efforts being pursued for the good of future generations. – Writer is Media Council of Kenya programmes manager