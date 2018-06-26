Atrocious perks hike proposal by MPs immoral

When in 1789 fabled Marie Antoinette, the consort to King Louis XVI rather blissfully prescribed cake to Parisians who were out in the streets protesting lack of bread, she exposed her insulation from the horrid realities of economic deprivation and need the populace were suffering.

And this as the royalty and the privileged classes wallowed in ritzy opulence and glitter that ironically fanned the ambers of the French Revolution that would shortly see her and the king face the guillotine.

The Antoinette tragic narrative and the embarrassing conspicuous consumption by the privileged in society should give food for thought to those who prove themselves unaware, indifferent or blind to sharply contrasting fortunes of citizens, especially the plight of the underclass.

Following recent benchmarking tour to the UK and Northern Ireland by Kenyan MPs in the Services and Facilities Committee, we are hearing of fresh proposals to hike perks for legislators. Kenyans naively imagined that pragmatism would dictate reviewing public officers’ remuneration structures to ease the strain and pressure on the public wage bill.

Following a petition, the Parliamentary Service Commission announced that MPs earnings would revert to what they were as per Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) circular of November 2013, before a gazette notice of July 2017 scrapped specific allowances and a Sh5 million car grant for each of the 416 MPs.

The move to do away with Sh5,000 plenary sitting allowances and car grants had followed an audit report presented last year by a team chaired by the Auditor General. But following intervention, both the allowance and car grant were reinstated. Today some MPs think the Sh5 million grant can only purchase a ramshackle!

In the current proposals, members are angling for house allowance,over and above the Sh20 million mortgage they get. The same members think the Sh10 million inpatient health cover per family is unfair.

Clearly, MPs are stretching their cravings for trappings of privilege.

It’s critical that Kenyans stop glossing over the two issues; whether the current structures are adding legislative and representative value and if MPs are being sufficiently responsive to concerns of voters.

The UK tour revealed to MPs they were leading life that required enhancing, with most legislators concurring the call is long overdue! And it’s not all, members find their catering facilities inadequate and want restaurant and bar enhanced and chefs suitable for five-star hotels hired.

Barely a month ago, Speaker Justin Muturi charged that many MPs are lazy and make little effort to understand House business.

This is how I remember President Uhuru Kenyatta at one time putting the matter of bloated public wage bill when he addressed the joint National Assembly following the auditor’s report: “We must remember that the calling of leadership is to serve, not to become rich through serving.”

Let’s put this earnings issue into context: The United States’ 425 member House of Representatives and 100-member Senate serving a population of about 320 million Americans and earning on average $174,000 (Sh17.4 million) per year with Kenya’s 416 legislators serving 45 million people and on average earning basic pay of Sh6.4 million annually minus a catalogue of allowances (including fraudulently made claims) which all translates to emoluments of over Sh1 million per month.

Considering that the US economy is $16.7 trillion dollars while Kenya’s $55.2 billion dollars with minimum wage a pitiful Sh14,000 per month, clearly a roadmap to curtail our mind-boggling public wage disparities becomes an urgent issue.

Alternatively, Kenya must accept as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission prepares to review electoral boundaries ahead of 2022 General Election to cut the number of constituencies (previously 210) to around 150.

The call for fewer legislators is not necessarily at variance with Kenyans’ rights to fair representation. What should be of critical concern is the validity and sustainability of the current expenditure, growth rates and development goals. The extravagant representation cannot be equated to legislative quality and efficacy.

What’s more, taxpayers’ feel short-changed given the rapacious tendencies of lawmakers, especially when it comes to sitting allowances and mileage claims. Kenyans still remember MPs in the 10th Parliaments threat to send packing the then SRC’s boss Sarah Serem in pay standoff.

Private firms pay industry captains according to what they help bring in. Its not right that any public earning should be comparable to private sector salaries. – [email protected]