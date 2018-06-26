Let law prevail over toxic sugar imports scandal

Alberto Leny

Dumping of bad sugar from wherever into the local market is not just a matter of great economic concern, but also a grave health risk and human rights issue.

That unscrupulous wicked individuals can take advantage of loopholes in the regulatory systems to put lives of millions of Kenyans in such peril demands the harshest condemnation and severest punitive action.

Not surprisingly, the sugar scandal has mutated into a political discourse, replete with the shenanigans associated with the ogre of corruption that continues to devour the innards of our society, with devastating consequences.

Every time scandals of this nature emerge, politics take centre stage amid blame games and accusations of wheeler dealing as authorities grapple with unbelievable levels of criminality perpetrated by faceless and “untouchable” people.

To these criminal “fat cats”, the wellbeing and safety of Kenyans is secondary to their whims to profiteer. It is time they were all smoked out of their dens and made to pay for their evil deeds.

The exposition of the poisoned sugar imports and potentially other products that may be in the market is reason no effort should be spared to snare them using the relevant laws.

Only that as often witnessed in the past, they might get away with the heinous acts as wananchi continue to fall victim to their devillish machinations the Bill of Rights in the Constitution notwithstanding.

The sugar scandal is not only a political, economic and health crisis, it is also a central constitutional issue. It is vital how Parliament will deal with this matter that portends a national disaster. More worrying is when authorities issue conflicting statements regarding the issue, a clear dereliction of the oath and duty to protect the lives of the citizens.

Equally disturbing is the fact that the sugar imports, just like maize imports, have been detrimental to smallholder farmers, denying them livelihood and further impoverishing them.

Food security and safety have assumed centre stage, opening a life and death discourse on a subject of monumental proportions. The sugar import scandal is a bitter pill for Kenyans.

The seriousness of food security and safety is demonstrated by its edification as one of the pillars of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ‘Big Four’ agenda and the cornerstone of his government’s national socio-economic development programme.

On a positive note, there is good news for smallholder farmers. Last Wednesday, a project was launched targeting smallholder farmers that may change their fortunes as it addresses food security and safety.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation and the European Union, partnering with the European Investment Bank, Danida, Self-Help Africa, Imani Development and the Micro Enterprises Support Programme Trust launched the €7 million (Sh823.5 million) AgriFI project.

The project aims at supporting productive, adapted and integrated smallholder agriculture for smallholder farmers, pastoralists and their groups to become full players in their specific sub-sector value chains. A crucial component of the project is the strengthening of food systems for value chain competitiveness by addressing key challenges identified in the agricultural sector to address the gap in skills among farmers, which has affected agricultural productivity, food safety, animal and plant health standards and market access.

The programme focuses on horticulture, dairy and aquaculture. In the light of the sugar scandal, it is essential that its scope be expanded to other sub-sectors in a holistic manner.

