Give TVETs preferential nudge to spur growth

The increased efforts to reform technical and vocational training as a way of bridging the skills gap in the labour market is commendable and needs the support of all, including the private sector and development partners.

In recent years the government has mainstreamed and given priority to the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector as a driver of Vision 2030 and the Big Four agenda through increased resource allocation and establishment of legal framework and institutions to drive change in the sector.

For instance, government has managed to enact the TVET and the Science, Technology and Innovation Acts to guide the sector. Similarly, it has established the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) as a regulator and also created the Curriculum Development Assessment and Certification Council (CDACC).

The government and development partners have also increased allocation to the sector. For instance, in the financial year starting July, the government has almost tripled the budget of the State department of TVET from Sh6.5 billion to Sh16.5 billion.

The money has been purposed to help in the recruitment of additional 2,000 technical training instructors for the institutions and established a scheme of work for them, to give capitation grants to students, aid in the construction of 15 new technical training institutes and also for curriculum development assessment and certification centre. Part of the money will also be used to strengthen the regulator, TVETA.

Last week, the department also received a grant of $1.5 million (Sh151 million) from Unesco and the Republic of Korea under the Better Education for Africa’s Rise (BEAR) II project, which is aimed at supporting the reform agenda in the sector.

The reforms are headed in the right direction. However, above efforts need to be stepped up so that the over a million students who are annually released from primary and secondary schools and cannot join the next levels in the 8-4-4 system are accommodated in TVET institutions.

Foremost, the private sector should work closely with TVETs to ensure graduates from these institutions are well-trained for the market. This they can do by getting involved in the curriculum development and standardisation of training and certification. They will also aid in seconding staff to the institutions for professional training and mentorship and also offer employment opportunities to the graduates.

Development partners and government should continue increasing funding to the sector while State agencies like High Education Loans Board (Helb) should give loans to students in TVET to boost enrolment.