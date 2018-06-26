People Daily

Government plans to establish assessment centres for TVETs

Winstone Chiseremi June 26, 2018
Principal Secretary of Vocational and Technical Training Kevit Desai

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

The government will roll out assessment centres across the country to equip students of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions with necessary skills.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the 7th TVET international conference at the Rift Valley Technical Training Institute in Eldoret, Principal Secretary of Vocational and Technical Training Kevit Desai said the plan is aimed at improving competence.

Desai said the centres will be critical in ensuring students acquire skills for the job market. The PS said the government will also link students in TVETs to industries to help them acquire practical skills.

“The government is keen to ensure that learners in technical institutions are well equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge upon completion of their studies,” said Desai.

He said the initiative will lay a foundation for the Big Four agenda adding that TVETs is a key enabler for development.

