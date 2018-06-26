Aids forum to take stock of progress

John Ndichu @PeopleDailyKe

The 22nd International Aids Conference to be held in Amsterdam, Netherlands next month will evaluate the progress made in the fight against the epidemic.

It will, among others, highlight advances in HIV prevention and progress in the search for a vaccine. It will also be a score card on how sub-Saharan Africa is doing with HIV infections. Of particular focus will be the youth and their role in the fight against the spread of the disease.

According to the National Aids Control Council (NACC), young people between the ages of 15 and 24 contribute significantly to the huge HIV/Aids burden in Kenya. This group accounted for 51 per cent of new infections in 2016, an increase from 29 per cent in 2013.

NACC attributes the increase to several factors, including misconceptions of risks related to HIV infection and limited knowledge on sexual behaviour. This demographic is also less likely to use condoms during the first sexual intercourse. They are also more likely to have sex under the influence of alcohol or drugs and have multiple partners.

To reverse the trend, there is need for interventions that are responsive to the youth. They include increase in condom distribution, pre-exposure prophylaxis and post-exposure prophylaxis and the use of social media to create awareness among the youth.

Kenya is considered to be one of the four nations with highest HIV burden in Africa with 1.5 million people living with the virus. NACC says HIV/Aids accounts for 29 per cent of annual adult deaths and 20 per cent of maternal mortality and 15 per cent of deaths in children under five years.