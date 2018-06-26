Arama charged with land fraud conspiracy

Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama and lawyer Kennedy Onkoba were yesterday charged with conspiracy to defraud a businessman of his land by having the property transferred to the politician by a fake seller for Sh60 million.

Arama and Ogoti, who appeared before Nairobi Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Kennedy Ogoti, denied the charges and were remanded at the Kileleshwa Police Station pending ruling on their bail application.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) lead investigator, Agosta Mecca, explained that the duo was brought to Nairobi after rowdy youth claiming to be Arama’s supporters stormed Railways Police Station in Nakuru at the weekend demanding their release. The youth had confronted police officers and were dispersed with tear gas, he said.

Prosecutor Joseph Riungu had opposed their bail application on the basis that there was likely breach of the peace and that the charges were serious. However, defence lawyers dismissed the allegations as speculative and said Arama and Onkoba were willing to abide by court orders.

Arama and Onkoba were jointly charged with conspiracy to defraud Ahmed Muhammad Nisar of his land in Nakuru by pretending they were capable of effecting the transfer of the property to the politician.

The offence, in which the duo purported to insert entries in the Nakuru Lands Office white card register records, is alleged to have been committed between August 3 and 11, 2015.

Arama faced a second count of unlawfully drawing a land sale agreement in respect of the contested plot — Nakuru Municipality Block 6/95-pretending it had been signed by Yusufu Mustaphah Ratemo.

The third count alleged that the politician presented the land sale agreement to EACC investigators Mecca and Vera Nyambok, with the intention to deceive them that Ratemo was the genuine seller of the property. The offence was allegedly committed at the EACC offices at Shiv Plaza in Nakuru town on February 9, 2016.

Arama faced a fourth count of unlawfully securing a certificate of lease and registration of transfer of the property by falsely claiming to have purchased the land from Ratemo on August 3, 2015. He is alleged to have presented suspect documents to the offices of the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development in Nakuru town on August 7, 2015.

The fifth count said Arama fraudulently secured the registration of certificate of ownership of the property between August 7 and 11, 2015 at the Lands offices in Nakuru town.