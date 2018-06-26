Kemsa wins Sh3b disputed plot case

Paul Muhoho @PeopleDailyKe

The Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) has repossessed its two-hectare land for the construction of its proposed Sh3 billion warehouse distribution centre in Nairobi.

The agency won a five-year legal battle against from three private developers, Mavji Hirani, Laiji Hirani and Kuverji Gavid Patel and Sons Ltd who claimed to have bought the prime property from Pineshore Investment Ltd in 2007.

Appellate judges Roselyne Nambuye, Daniel Musinga and Patrick Kiage expressed doubts over the alleged purchase and transfer of the land. “There is no certainty as to the date of the sale agreement and it is dubious what the price of the transaction was and whether it or any of it was ever paid,” they said.