MPs to debate report on Ruaraka land saga

Mercy Mwai June 25, 2018
NLC chair Muhammad Swazuri is under fire for rushed Sh1.5 billion payment of the disputed Ruaraka land. Photo/FILE

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Members of the National Assembly are set to debate on the Lands committee report that recommended investigation on National Land Commission (NLC) chair Muhammad Swazuri and  his commissioners in relation to the controversial Ruaraka land saga.

Swazuri is said to have sanctioned partial payment of Sh1.5 billion for the land on which Ruaraka High and Drive-In Primary schools sit. The debate comes even as documents in our possession show the request to acquire the land was sanctioned by the ministry of Education after which the Attorney General gave NLC go-ahead to acquire the titles for the schools.

The lands committee chaired by Rachel Nyamai also recommended that Swazuri, NLC commissioners, the National Treasury, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to take personal responsibility for the payment.

It further wants the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to prosecute individuals and any public officer found culpable of engaging in any corrupt dealings in the deal.

The report accuses NLC of authorising the payment even before securing title deeds or initiating acquisition of the parcels.

The committee wants Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to investigate Swazuri and company on grounds that they paid the beneficiaries Sh48.1 million above what was requested.

The 96-acre land houses GSU headquarters (37 acres), the two schools (13.5 acres) and the remainder of 59 acres has been taken for expansion of the Outer Ring Road, a chief’s camp and the rest occupied by squatters.

