Pozze is a champion, declares Weezdom

Having been nominated in the same category (Music Video of the Year) during this year’s Groove Awards, Willy Paul and Weezdom shocked their fans, with the former passing the award to the latter, despite winning.

Willy Paul gave Weezdom the award, stating that he appreciated his effort and saw that the award befits him.

Later, Weezdom took to social media to thank Pozze, calling him a champion.

“Ladies and Gentlemen I have known and respected @willy.paul.msafi for years and I believe he is one of the most talented musicians Kenya has ever had and the fact that I was nominated in the same category with him at this year’s GROOVE AWARDS , I was really excited and I felt it was a positive challenge coz I was the only New Artist in that Category.So vile Pozee amewin, I was happy for him but then he extended the win to me and he mentioned that I have really worked hard and I deserve the Award.

That gesture alone makes him a champion and makes me want to work even harder. I give him thanks and most importantly I give you My Fans a big Thank you for holding my hand since when I started this journey 2 years ago and the journey does not end here.. This Award is dedicated to you #TeamWeezdom.. He handed it to me, I’ll hand it to you my Family, I love you. Glory be to God, ” he posted