2018 Groove Awards winners
With curtains coming down at the The 2018 Groove Awards, Timeless Noel and Jabidi are arguably the biggest winners of the event, with the former winning the Hypeman of the Year award while the later won Breakthrough Artiste of the Year. The two who alongside Hype Ochi are behind the much hyped Odi dance, saw the hit song clinch Song of The Year award.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Collabo of the year- Odi Dance by Timeless Noel, Jabidii and Hype Ochi
Nyanza Counties song of the year – Come To Me
Reggae/ragga song of the year- Shoot Satan by Jabidii
Rift Valley Counties song of the year- Arusi by Cyrus Koech
Praise and worship song of the year- Huniachi by Gloria Muliro and Reuben Kigame
Eastern Counties song of the year – Kiwango Kingi by Wilberforce
Music Video of the year – Jigi jigi by Willy Paul
Coastal Counties song of the year- Watangoja Sana by Anastacia Mukabwa
The Hypeman/MC of the year- Timeless Noel
Central Counties’ song of the year- Irema by Shiru wa GP
Western Counties’ song of the year- Ingabo by Gloria Muliro
Hip Hop song of the year- Cheki Vile by Ekko Dydda
Breakthrough DJ of the year- DJ Terots
Songwriter of the year- Reuben Kigame
Dance Song of the year- Odi Dance by Timeless Noel, Jabidii and Hype Ochi
Media Personality of the year- DJ Mo
Breakthrough artiste of the year- Jabidii
Song of the year- Odi Dance by Timeless Noel, Jabidii and Hype Ochi
Artiste of the year- Guardian Angel