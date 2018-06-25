2018 Groove Awards winners

With curtains coming down at the The 2018 Groove Awards, Timeless Noel and Jabidi are arguably the biggest winners of the event, with the former winning the Hypeman of the Year award while the later won Breakthrough Artiste of the Year. The two who alongside Hype Ochi are behind the much hyped Odi dance, saw the hit song clinch Song of The Year award.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Collabo of the year- Odi Dance by Timeless Noel, Jabidii and Hype Ochi

Nyanza Counties song of the year – Come To Me

Reggae/ragga song of the year- Shoot Satan by Jabidii

Rift Valley Counties song of the year- Arusi by Cyrus Koech

Praise and worship song of the year- Huniachi by Gloria Muliro and Reuben Kigame

Eastern Counties song of the year – Kiwango Kingi by Wilberforce

Music Video of the year – Jigi jigi by Willy Paul

Coastal Counties song of the year- Watangoja Sana by Anastacia Mukabwa

The Hypeman/MC of the year- Timeless Noel

Central Counties’ song of the year- Irema by Shiru wa GP

Western Counties’ song of the year- Ingabo by Gloria Muliro

Hip Hop song of the year- Cheki Vile by Ekko Dydda

Breakthrough DJ of the year- DJ Terots

Songwriter of the year- Reuben Kigame

Dance Song of the year- Odi Dance by Timeless Noel, Jabidii and Hype Ochi

Media Personality of the year- DJ Mo

Breakthrough artiste of the year- Jabidii

Song of the year- Odi Dance by Timeless Noel, Jabidii and Hype Ochi

Artiste of the year- Guardian Angel