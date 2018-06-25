Homeboyz snare Andika from Ingwe

Viden Ochieng and Gibo Zachary @PeopleSport11

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Paul Nkata has hailed acquisition of Gabriel Andika from AFC Leopards terming it an additional asset to the smuggling side.

The former AFC Leopards-Western Stima goalkeeper found playing time hard to come by since Rodolfo Zapata took over from Dennis Kitambi at The Den, with the Argentine preferring Ezekiel Owade and Jairus Adira.

“Andika has joined us and we have spoken to him and explained to him in very clear terms our mission as a team,” said Nkata.

According to Homeboyz team manager Boniface Imbenzi, Andika is a good addition to the side considering his experience in the league and his entrance enhances the competition in the goalkeeping department that already has David Juma, Michael Wanyika and McArthur Arakaza.

Andika becomes the fourth signing for Homeboyz this window after the arrival of George Mandela from Tusker, Jimmy Bageya and Jeremiah Oketch from Chemelil Sugar.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One Zone B side, Timsales have added six new players to the squad ahead of the 2018 league second leg campaign, which resumes on July 14.

The Nakuru-based side signed the six new players without releasing any of the players that did duty in the first leg as coach Kassim Junior Otieno seeks to improve the level of the team after a slow start to the season in the first leg that saw them finish eighth on the 14-team league with 14 points from 12 matches.

The new signings as confirmed by coach Kassim include Bernard Ochieng who is centre back from Muhoroni Youth and Yusuf Lule (midfielder) from Muhoroni Youth.