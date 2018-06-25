Falcons bring to an end Thika run

Martha Amunyolete’s solitary goal for her side Trans Nzoia Falcons brought two-time Women Premier League champions Thika Queens’ unbeaten run to a halt as the league’s first leg draws to a close.

Amunyolete, a Harambee Starlets U20 striker made their journey to Thika count with the second half goal which Thika unsuccessfully tried to cancel as the match ended 1-0.

The win for Falcons took them to nine wins this season after 15 matches. Despite the win the side remains third on the standings at 32 points, behind leaders Thika and Vihiga Queens.

The result however threw the title race wide as second-placed Vihiga are now at 39 points, same as Thika who have a match in hand and with 15 matches to play in the second leg, the title could get any way.

The Trans Nzoia-based side also established themselves as title contenders with that crucial win, having won their encounter against the defending champions Vihiga Queens by 2-1 earlier in the fixtures.

“Winning such a tough match felt good and will serve as motivation as we kick off the second leg. At 33 points I still believe we can win the title, the players are confident and taking one match at a time towards that goal,” said Falcons’ head coach Justin Okiring.

Holders Vihiga also had Phoebe Oketch to thank for their victory against hard fighting Oserian Ladies as her fifth minute goal made all the difference, bringing the side closer to defending their title.