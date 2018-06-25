Police roadblocks hurting regional trade, CS says

The presence of numerous roadblocks on the country’s roads is becoming a burden on the economy, East African Community and Northern Corridor development Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya has warned.

He warned that rampant checks on transit cargo on international highways by police officers was contributing to negative perception about Kenya in the region and slowing down business at the country’s major ports.

“A lot of time is wasted on the roads as the transit cargo trucks undergo police inspection leading to uncompetitive businesses and delayed cargo clearance at the Mombasa Port,” he said.“A lot of cargo transiting the country takes longer time to reach their destinations due to these numerous police stopovers.

Authorities must move in to handle this matter,” Munya said at an East African Community (EAC) sensitisation workshop on regional integration in Kisumu.

East African Community comprise six partner states, namely Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda with a population of about 150 million.

At the same time, he called for double taxation on the transit goods by county governments to be stopped, saying the practice was uneconomical for the regional business hub.

Munya said that devolved units have no legal mandate to impose levies on transit commodities.“The counties must stand guided by law. They should stop charging taxes on the transit cargo because this is making us to lose business in this competitive age,” he said.

The CS disclosed that the EAC bloc was reviewing its treaty that will see some of the shared resources such as Lake Victoria put under one management, a move he said is aimed at resolving conflicts and periodic insecurity along the borders areas.

He said EAC Council Ministers have started drafting a constitution to address the border challenges. Munya added that the Kenyan government has initiated bilateral mechanisms of addressing intra-border rows including the on-and-off tussle over Migingo Island.

He reassured on the government’s commitment to the regional integration agenda, noting that realisation of the plan will create common markets, harmonise common tariffs and enhance free movement between EAC partner states.

“The integration move is very necessary as it will introduce a strong bargaining power and security among the EAC bloc members,” Munya said.