Lifestyle audit will expose us to thieves, MCAs complain, vow to resist

When I read the text message from the Speaker of our County Assembly urgently convening a session, I sensed things were serious.

We had taken a one-month break from Assembly matters to concentrate on an extremely important event: The World Cup. All of us MCAs had unanimously agreed that our county would benefit immensely if we watched the tournament.

In fact, the Speaker had a hard time convincing the members why we could not be sponsored to go to Russia and watch the matches live.

“Don’t tell us about lack of funds!” MCA Matayo had shouted in a rather noisy session. “We know His Popularity Our Governor recently received a foreign delegation which left him some funds to promote sports in our county!”

That was news to many of us, so this information was followed by untold brouhaha in the house. It was the wisdom of MCA Pinto, the Leader of the Majority that saved the day.

He managed to convince the House that these funds were not enough to send all of us to Russia, and that they had better be distributed equally so that each MCA benefits. Calm returned to the House.

When I got to the County Hall, I found the place a bee hive of activity with everyone trying to speculate on the reason for the urgent meeting. Soon the Speaker walked in and called the Assembly to order.

In a grave voice and a solemn-looking face, he announced that it had been agreed ‘up there’ that all elected leaders be subjected to a lifestyle audit ‘to compare what we owned with what we earned’.

“In our county, His Popularity the Governor has accepted to be the first to be audited. So let’s all prepare for this important national exercise.” For a moment, there was pin-drop silence in the chamber.

“Hogwash!” a voice barked behind me. I turned back and found MCA Nyaks on his feet. He was one of the new members who had joined the Assembly after the recent elections.

“Each county is independent and we are not going to be dictated to by anybody,” he thundered.

He normally thrilled the House with provocative contributions. He often spoke with the air of a headmaster addressing a school assembly – he had been a head teacher prior to becoming MCA.

“We are capable of deciding what is good for us, and if any lifestyle audit is to be done, let’s do it ourselves. When I look at the honourable members here, I see competent people capable of carrying out an audit.” Loud approval.

“Order! Order!” shouted the Speaker. “Honourable member, you need time to study the laws of the country carefully. There are some affairs that must be controlled from the National Government and we at the county level can do nothing about that,” he said gently.

“Members, this exercise will expose us badly. We will become the target of thieves. They will come for the meagre property poor people like me have. We must resist it.”

I could see bemused looks on the faces in the House. All of us knew MCA Nyaks, whose real name is Nyakuah Ziote far from poor.

The speed at which, in under one year, he has transformed himself from a humble motor-cycle-riding school teacher to the owner of a fleet of matatus that have saturated the county is simply confounding.

“Yes, No lifestyle audit here!” someone shouted. This call was taken up and, unanimously, our County Assembly resolved that there was not going to be any lifestyle audit by anybody. Watajua hawajui.

