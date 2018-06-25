Kenya can successfully combat plastic pollution

Dr Maundu Muli

Globally, plastics are used in a wide variety of products and have displaced other materials such as glass, metal and wood.

According to statista.com, the global production of plastics reached 335 million metric tonnes in 2016, with the leading producers being China and Europe. Approximately, 32 per cent of the total plastic produced annually is left to flow into our oceans.

Plastic is a product of fossil fuels, making it one of the key contributors to climate change. An estimated 12 million barrels of oil are used to manufacture 30 million plastic bags.

This does not only result to an irresponsible way to deplete our natural resources, but also contribute to carbon dioxide accumulation in the atmosphere.

It has been found that at least 78 per cent of priority pollutants listed by US Environmental Protection Agency and 61 per cent listed by EU are associated with plastic litter.

Research shows that toxic chemicals leach out of plastics and are linked to diverse effects on human health such as cancers, birth defects, impaired immunity among other ailments. There is also long-term risk of contamination of soil and ground water feeding rivers and lakes.

More than 260 wildlife species, including invertebrates, turtles, fish, seabirds and mammals have been reported to ingest or become exposed to plastic debris, resulting in impaired movements, unusual feeding and reproduction habits as well as death.

Many countries have adopted sustainable measures to beat plastic pollution and mitigate against side effects of using plastics. France, for instance, became the first country to ban plastic cups and plates.

A new French law requires all disposable tableware to be made from 50 per cent biologically-sourced materials that can be composted at home by January of 2020. The UK government on the other hand banned plastic microbeads that are widely used in cosmetics, soaps and toothpastes.

Last year, Kenyan government banned the use of plastic carrier bags. But despite this bold move, the menace of plastic pollution still remains a major concern. The main vex in the use of plastic bags in Kenya included the inability of the material to decompose, public health costs, and blockage of sewage and drainage infrastructure.

Most producers and suppliers have yet to adopt to packaging products using environment-friendly material. Take for instance fast-moving products such as bread and milk, they are still packed in plastic materials that are released to the environment across the country.

Beating plastic pollution will need more than legislative efforts. Responsible collection of garbage is the first driver to beat plastic pollution. This is through separation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste before collection which guides further on disposal.

Collectively, the government should facilitate large scale recycling – for instance a Large Scale Recycling Plant where plastic can be processed through latest technology to produce bio-char and fuel. Individually, we can refuse plastic cutleries, pressure suppliers to use non-plastic packaging, re-use plastic as well dispose plastic sustainably. – Writer is an environmental governance expert and consultant—[email protected]