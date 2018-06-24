Compensate FlySax crash victims, says Wetang’ula

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula has asked the government to compensate families of the 10 victims of FlySax plane crash.

Speaking during the burial of Robnison Wafula, one of the victims at Nalondo village, Wetang’ula blamed the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority officials for the accident.

“KCAA officials misdirected the pilots by telling them to fly 12,000 feet high instead of 12,800 which saw them hit a mountain,’’ he said.

Wetang’ula said he and other lawyers are planning on suing KCAA for negligence to ensure crash victims’ families get justice.