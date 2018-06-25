DP vows tough action over teen pregnancies

DPPS and Evans Nyakundi @PeopleDailyKe

Deputy President William Ruto has vowed action against provincial administrators who fail to act on cases of teen pregnancies. He also warned that those who commit the crime and end up marrying underage girls, will be prosecuted.

Speaking in Narok South constituency, Ruto decried the rising cases of girls dropping out of school due to pregnancies, saying the worrying trend calls for “immediate and ruthless” intervention.

“These children are a resource to this country. We will no longer be silent on this issue. Pastoral communities’ girls must be allowed to access the education they deserve, just like any other girl from other parts of Kenya,” he said.

Ruto said this while addressing residents of Loita during the launch of Loita Girls Secondary School where he was accompanied by Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso, MPs Gabriel ole Tongoyo (Narok West), Korei ole Lemein (Narok South), Johana Ngeno (Emurua Dikirr) and Narok Women’s Rep Soipan Tuya.

Laboso said it was time the National government worked together with the County governments in curbing the vice, “which was threatening to take Kenya back to the old age”.

Tuya said an ambitious awareness campaign had been launched among the pastoral communities on the importance of educating girls.

Elsewhere, Nyamira Women’s Rep Jerusa Momanyi has called for death penalty against persons defiling school girls.

The MP said cases of defilement were rampant in the county and the only way to curb them was to introduce tough punishment for the crime.

Speaking at Riomoro Primary School on Friday in Kitutu Massaba constituency where she issued sanitary towels, Jerusa regretted that male teachers who are parents and supposed to be role models and protectors of the girl child were now molesting them sexually.

She said some female teachers were engaging young boys in sexual affairs a situation she said is worrying. The legislators also hit at some parents who she said were being compromised by those who have defiled their daughters.

She challenged parents in the county to invest in the girl child saying that days when girls were associated with kitchen work were long gone.