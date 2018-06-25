Revamp polytechnics for growth, urges Kivutha

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana has called for empowerment of youth polytechnics, saying they hold potential to propel the country into industrialisation.

Speaking in Mombasa, he said highly developed economies such as Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan relied largely on technical institutions as their source of skills.

“Youth polytechnics are looked down upon as a place where school dropouts are dumped to learn lowly ranked skills such as tailoring and carpentry. This attitude needs to change for us achieve Vision 2030,” said Kivutha.

He said if properly equipped, polytechnics and technical institutions can churn out top technicians and engineers with quality skills crucial for development.

“What we need is to equip these institutions to grow our capacity in industrialisations,” he said. Kibwana challenged other counties to emulate Makueni which has embarked on audits and data collection to establish the number of people with technical skills to boost development.

He added that achieving industrialisation could remain a pipe dream if the country does not invest in Early Childhood Development saying the institutions are the fundamental in formative years of learners.