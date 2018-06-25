People Daily

Pope now appoints Bishop for Machakos

Mutuku Mwangangi June 25, 2018
Pope Francis has appointed Norman King’oo Wambua.

Mutuku Mwangangi @PitzPitah

Pope Francis has appointed Norman King’oo Wambua as Bishop of Machakos. King’oo, who was based at the Catholic Diocese of Bungoma, was transferred on June 22 following the announcement.

The changes by the Pontiff ended a four-year vacuum in Machakos diocesan leadership since Archbishop Martin Kivuva was elevated to Archbishop of Mombasa in 2014.

Being the chairman of the National Family Life at the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, King’oo has served in Bungoma for 20 years.

He was appointed Bishop of Bungoma on  June 27,1998 and ordained on August 16, 1998 by the then Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya Cardinal Joseph Tumko.

Catholic faithful in Machakos  thanked the Pope, saying their prayers have been answered.  Machakos Diocese covers the two counties of Machakos and Makueni. 

Notably, Kitui Diocese remains vacant since Bishop Antony Muheria was moved to Nyeri a year ago. Pope Francis has promised to implement significant changes in improving the leadership of the Church.

