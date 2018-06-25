Kisii leaders claim Matiang’i ouster plan

Evans Nyakundi and Murimi Mutiga @PeopleDailyKe

Legislators from Kisii have defended Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i even as they claimed a plot has been hatched to remove him from office for touching ‘sacred cows’ in the ongoing war against contraband cartels.

They claimed sugar cartels have compromised a section of MPs and senators in a bid to bring Matiang’i down.

Led by Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango) the MPs who spoke in Nyamira on Saturday, said some people have been holding secret meetings to scheme Matiang’i’s downfall.

Nyamoko claimed the Interior CS is living under fear following utterances by a clique of influential government officials protecting the sugar barons.

“Should anything happen to Matiang’i, we will demand answers from the politicians who are being used by the sugar cartels to fight him,” he said.

The North Mugirango MP said the Gusii community supports Matiang’i on the crackdown of illegal sugar imports.

He termed it as unrealistic that leaders mandated to take the lead in fighting corruption are in the forefront in perpetrating the social ill.

Elsewhere, Interior Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Patrick ole Ntutu vowed that the fight against contraband sugar and other corruption-related cases in the country will continue despite resistance from some government officers, political leaders and cartels.

Ntutu warned that no amount of threats and intimidation could deter Matiang’i, himself and security agents from carrying on with the crackdown on contraband, which he said is a health hazard.

He added that those opposed to the crackdown are blackmailing Matiang’i to derail him but was categorical that their schemes will not halt the campaign.

Speaking at Nyamira Divisional headquarters where he burnt over 500 gambling machines, Ntutu termed it as unfortunate that some of those undermining the crackdown are serving in government.

“I want to tell these groups that Matiang’i and I are ready to sacrifice our lives for this noble course of saving our country from people and cartels who are out to destroy it by selling poisonous goods,” he stated.

He maintained that the contraband sugar had been proved unfit for human consumption and urged Kenyans to ignore utterances from those giving wrong information about it.

He urged Kenyans to report those selling illegal sugar to authorities.

On the gambling machines, Ntutu declared them illegal and warned that anyone found in possession of the equipment will be arrested and prosecuted.