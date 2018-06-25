NEWSPeople DailyTop Stories

Consumer lobbies tell State to prioritise food safety policy

Irene Githinji @gitshee June 25, 2018
2,695 Less than a minute

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Consumers now want the government to prioritise food safety agenda. Consumer lobbies, led by Consumer Downtown Association (CDA) chief executive Japheth Ogutu yesterday called for transparent validation process to ascertain authenticity and accuracy of certificate of conformity as released from the country of origin.

The demands come in the wake of a controversy surrounding importation of contraband sugar  said to contain lead and copper.

Consumers also urged the government to fast track the Kenya National Food Safety policy, saying it will allow the establishment of the envisaged national food safety authority and national food safety laws.

“We call upon the government to take drastic measures in addressing the issue of food contamination by enacting legislation with stiffer penalties to curtail the actions of unscrupulous traders out to make money at the expense of Kenyans’ health,” said Ogutu.

Show More

Related Articles

June 25, 2018
2,504

Police accused of killing a man in Garissa

June 25, 2018
2,538

ACK donates food stuff to flood victims in Garissa

June 25, 2018
2,459

Kajiado County Gov’t gives boost to informal jobs

June 25, 2018
2,819

State staring at Sh811b loss from loans to agencies

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker