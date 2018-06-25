DP tells off tribal chiefs, says Jubilee intact

DPPS @PeopleDailyKe

Deputy President William Ruto has said claims that Jubilee is divided are being perpetuated by “tribal chiefs” and “false prophets” who are used to engaging in the politics of division and were after distracting and fixing Jubilee in a trap.

“Who are they to complain in the media? I have not complained. I am doing my work and President Uhuru Kenyatta is (very) happy about it,” said Ruto.

Addressing the people of Narok South constituency during interdenominational prayers, the DP said Jubilee was not formed to win elections but to better the lives of Kenyans.

“I urge those agents of division to leave Jubilee alone. We know where we have come from, where we are and where we are going,” he said; adding that Jubilee formation was by design and … “we are focused, determined and resolved. Our primary goal is to unite Kenyans and better their lives through a clear plan.”

Several leaders in attendance led by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja echoed Ruto’s sentiments and dismissed as day dreamers those thinking Jubilee was poised to break up.

The leaders were governors Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado), Samuel ole Tunai (Narok), MPs Korei ole Lemein (Narok South), Lemanken Aramat (Narok East), David Ole Sangok (Nominated), Johana Ng’eno (Emurua Dikirr), Gabriel ole Tongoyo (Narok West), Dominic Kosgey (Sotik), Joyce Korir (Women’s Rep, Bomet) and Soipan Tuya (Women Rep, Narok).

Political entity

“Those perpetuating that line of thought are used to politics of friction. Shock to them because Jubilee has a history and a solid track record. We have matured politically.

The work we started in 2013 is in progress, and it will go on beyond 2022,” said Sakaja, stating that they would not accept sideshows to distract them and adding that Jubilee was fully behind the Deputy President. He said it was in order for “dogs to bark at the vehicles in motion”, observing that Ruto would succeed President Kenyatta in 2022.

Expressing regret for having been a “prodigal son”, Ng’eno said he would be supporting the government and DP Ruto’s quest to being Kenya’s next president.

The lawmaker said that by joining hands with Jubilee, he seeks to not only further development in Narok but also identify with a political entity that is oriented towards developing Kenya.

Tongoyo once fierce critic of the Deputy President said he was in political wilderness but was glad to “return home” to support the government to improve lives of Kenyans.