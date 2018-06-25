Woman nursing broken leg after ‘assault by police’

Oliver Musembi @PeopleDailyKe

A woman is nursing a broken leg after she was allegedly attacked by a Thika-based traffic policeman who accused her of taking photos of him while on duty.

Fidelis Muthoka, a 29-year-old employee of a security firm, said she was taking ‘selfies’ near Nampak Ltd when the officer accosted her.

“I was going home from work around 6.30am when I passed by two traffic police officers. As I was taking photos, one of them stopped me and asked why I was taking pictures of him which I was not,” she said.

Despite Muthoka refuting the accusation, the officer pounced on her with blows and kicks fracturing her leg.

“While I was pleading for mercy, he knocked my right leg against a pavement, breaking it near the ankle,” said Muthoka.

She said boda boda operators intervened to rescue her and turned on the officer, giving him a thorough beating.

A bystander, Titus Mwaura, said the officer suffered the wrath of a mob before he was rescued by policemen who arrived in a van.

Muthoka had her leg plastered and later recorded a statement at the Thika Police Station where the injured officer, identified only as Mukiri, was also taken.

Area police commander Willy Simba said the matter is being investigated, adding that once complete, the necessary measures will be taken.