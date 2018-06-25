Youth in Nakuru storm police station to free Arama

Noah Cheploen and James Momanyi @PeopleDailyKe

There was commotion at the Nakuru Railway Police Station yesterday after irate youth tried to force their way to “rescue” Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama who was arrested by detectives on Friday.

Blowing whistles and chanting slogans in support of the MP, the rowdy youth threw stones at the station before they were dispersed.

“We will not move until you give us our MP. What wrong has he done for you to detain him for three days?” said a supporter.

After pleading with them for about 30 minutes and realising that situation was getting out of hand, OCPD Edwins Ogari called for reinforcement from Central Police Station as the youth unsuccessfully tried to pull down metal barrier.

“We have given you time to keep order but you have refused to listen, we will now take action,” Ogari said. Arama will today be arraigned to face corruption charges.

The MP who was arrested on Friday by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives, together with a lawyer involved in the transactions, faces five counts, which include abuse of office, conspiracy to defraud, making a document without authority, altering a document with intent to deceive and obtaining registration of land by false pretense.

On Saturday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji said in a statement he has approved the charges against the MP.