State staring at Sh811b loss from loans to agencies

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The government is staring at a loss of Sh811.3 billion arising from various loans that it has given to parastatals, State departments and agencies even as it emerged that 22 government entities have non performing loans worth Sh21.9 billion.

Auditor General Edward Ouko expressed concerns that there are high chances that the loans may not be repaid thus leading to bad debts and loss of public funds.

Ouko said the determination of loans to the benefiting institutions is being done outside the department of government Investment in Public entities thus reducing it to the level of just being an implementation entity as decisions are made elsewhere.

He said the move has seen some of the institutions not repaying the loans once they mature while the failing institutions have continued to receive additional funding even when they are under-performing.

“This is exhibited by the continued growth of the outstanding loans now at Sh811 billion. There are high chances that the outstanding loans may not be repaid leading to bad debts and loss of public funds,” he said.

In his report for the financial year ending June last year, Ouko claimed that of the Sh811.3 billion the government issued, the new loans issued in the 2016/17 financial years stood at Sh223 billion.

The biggest beneficiaries of the new loans include Kenya Railways Corporations (KRC) which received a whooping Sh151.1 billion, Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KENGEN) Sh50.9 billion, Kenya Power Sh12.3 billion, Lake Basin Development Authority Sh1.5 billion, IDB capital limited Sh1.5 billion, Athi Water Service Board Sh3.3 billion, Mumias Sugar Company Sh2.5 billion and Uchumi supermarkets Sh500 million.

“The statement of outstanding loans as at June 30, 2017 reflects total loans issued of Sh811.3 billion which includes new loans issued in the 2016/17 totaling to Sh223.8 million.”

In his statement, Ouko took issue with the management claiming that they failed to provide their annual work plans, cashbooks, ledgers, trial balances, quarterly reports, monitoring and evaluations reports to determine the beneficiaries, terms of the loans and the approval of disbursement of all the loans issued.

He said, of the 22 parastatals with non-perfoming loans, some of the loans were supposed to have been repaid 37 years ago, others in 2011 with the most recent being June this year.

In addition, he regretted that none of the 22 companies had made any effort to repay their loans upon maturity.