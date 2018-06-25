Every Kenyan owes lenders Sh105,000

James Momanyi @jamomanyi

Every Kenyan — including newborns and even those just conceived — shoulder a Sh105,000 burden thanks to the country’s ballooning debt which had hit Sh4.92 trillion by March.

This is up from Sh4.4 trillion by end of June last year — or Sh500 billion in just nine months.

According to report on public debt presented to Parliament by the National Treasury on Friday, the debt comprises Sh2.51 trillion external and Sh1.83 trillion domestic.

The government gave the status of the public debt burden at a time when the matter has been occupying public discourse and experts raising the red flag on borrowing spree terming it unsustainable.

Treasury documents show that China leads the pack of the top countries which have loaned Kenya money— it is owed Sh534 billion followed at a distance by France and Japan at Sh64.8 billion and Sh51 billion respectively as by the end of March. In total, the country owes more than 13 countries Sh741 billion.

In contrast, the World Bank, the country’s biggest multilateral lender, is owed Sh508.9 billion followed by Asian Development Bank (ADB/ADF) and European Investment Bank (EIB) at Sh206.2 billion and Sh20.3 billion respectively. In total the government owes the multilateral lenders Sh758.3 billion.

On the domestic front, Treasury Bonds lead the pack after raising Sh1.51 trillion followed by Treasury Bills at Sh821 billion. The rest is contributed by a Sh39.0 billion overdraft from Central Bank of Kenya and a Sh23.8 billion pre-1997 government overdraft among others. In total the domestic debt account for Sh1.83 trillion.

And as the debt question appears to take centre in public debate, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales in its latest Economic Insight Report for Africa released last week placed Kenya debt to GDP ratio at 60 per cent. The country ranks fifth behind Gabon (70 per cent), Ghana (70 per cent), Egypt (96 per cent) and Mozambique (115 per cent).

“The pace of public debt accumulation and the lack of a clear communication strategy regarding the government’s plan to address deficits have raised concerns about the sustainability of Kenya’s public finances,” read the report.

But the National Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich defended the borrowing spree saying the country’s current debt is sustainable because it is rising relative to economic growth.

“Our debt will continue to increase even reaching Sh10 trillion in the next five years. That should not be a concern because people should look at the size of the debt in relative with the size of our economy instead at only looking at its nominal growth,” said the CS.

“Is the debt growing more than the country’s economic growth? If the economy is not growing then we have a problem,” he said.

The CS further explained that while the debt has risen from about Sh1.6 billion in 2011, in the last five years it has grown exponentially because of the several infrastructural projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway and not for consumption expenditure.

Debt servicing eats into money that would be devoted to development, explaining why recurrent expenditure continues to take more than 70 per cent of the budget. According to an analysis by Genghis Capital interest payments and redemptions will grow by nearly a third to Sh400 billion and Sh471 billion, respectively, in the 2018/19 fiscal year.