Oil firm to sue ‘over NYS links’

Derek Otieno June 25, 2018
Oil production. Photo/Courtesy

Oil distribution firm Petro Kenya Limited has threatened to sue over a newspaper article implicating its directors in the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

The company said they were not beneficiaries through proxy or otherwise of any funds from NYS, which currently has live investigations and cases in court.

Through PM Kimani & Company Advocates, chief executive Evans Gor Semelango and director Paul Gatheca have accused a local daily (not People Daily) of “innuendo and derogatory allegations”.

The lawyers allege that “the misplacement of facts without doing due-diligence” has led to them being exposed to public ridicule and inference that the firm was involved in the NYS scandal.

